Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN) & BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP) Head to Head Survey

BW LPG and Hafnia are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Dividends

BW LPG pays an annual dividend of $2.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.3%. Hafnia pays an annual dividend of $1.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 29.9%. Hafnia pays out 103.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BW LPG and Hafnia”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BW LPG $3.51 billion 0.48 N/A N/A N/A Hafnia $1.92 billion 1.43 $793.28 million $1.57 3.45

Profitability

Hafnia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BW LPG.

This table compares BW LPG and Hafnia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BW LPG N/A N/A N/A Hafnia 47.30% 34.28% 20.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for BW LPG and Hafnia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BW LPG 0 0 0 0 0.00 Hafnia 0 0 1 0 3.00

Hafnia has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 84.50%. Given Hafnia’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hafnia is more favorable than BW LPG.

Summary

Hafnia beats BW LPG on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BW LPG

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in ship owning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. The company involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies. It also offers integrated liquified petroleum gas (LPG) delivery services and support; wholesale and trade of LPG; and management services. It owns and operates LPG vessels and a fleet of very large gas carriers. The company was formerly known as BW Gas LPG Holding Limited and changed its name to BW LPG Limited in September 2013. BW LPG Limited was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Hafnia

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers in Bermuda. It operates through Long Range II, Long Range I, Medium Range (MR), Handy size, and Specialized segments. The company transports clean and dirty, refined oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies; and owns and operates 200 vessels. It provides ship owning, ship-management, investment, management, corporate support, and agency office services. In addition, the company provides integrated shipping platform, including technical management, commercial and chartering services, pool management, and large-scale bunker desk services. Hafnia Limited is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

