Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 54,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,452,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% in the third quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 967.6% in the third quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 69,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,626,000 after buying an additional 62,868 shares in the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after buying an additional 7,819 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $237.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $143.70 and a twelve month high of $248.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $217.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.24. The stock has a market cap of $667.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.33 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.82%.

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

