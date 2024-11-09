Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,002 Shares of NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NewtekOne were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NewtekOne in the second quarter worth about $62,000. nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in NewtekOne by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewtekOne during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewtekOne during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 124.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Barry Sloane purchased 40,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $471,574.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,187,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,952,619.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 48,283 shares of company stock worth $569,472 in the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NewtekOne stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The firm has a market cap of $365.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.76. NewtekOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $15.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. NewtekOne’s payout ratio is currently 42.46%.

Several research analysts have commented on NEWT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of NewtekOne in a report on Friday. B. Riley lowered NewtekOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

NewtekOne, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Newtek Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of various business and financial solutions under the Newtek brand name to the small- and medium-sized business market. The company accepts demand, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposits; and provides loans including SBA loans, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans.

