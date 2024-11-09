Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,047 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 365.4% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 220.3% in the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 204.7% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Comcast by 177.1% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 812 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank raised Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.75 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $43.91 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.11. The company has a market capitalization of $170.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.78 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

