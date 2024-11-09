Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,420 Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 20.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 183.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 6,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arbor Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $15.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 2.06. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.77 and a 52 week high of $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 37.31 and a current ratio of 35.68.

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 127.41%.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.