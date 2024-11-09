Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 539 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 2,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $933,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $891,000. Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 15,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Broderick Brian C raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 49,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 11,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $121.11 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $532.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.40.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 47.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

