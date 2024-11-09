Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 93 Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 93 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 639,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,004,000 after buying an additional 115,143 shares during the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,643,000 after buying an additional 76,102 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 63,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,222,000 after purchasing an additional 23,051 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 95,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,331,000 after purchasing an additional 20,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 108,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,255,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Group 1 Automotive

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.99, for a total value of $421,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,419,344.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Edward Mckissic sold 79 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.01, for a total value of $29,546.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,928.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,200 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.99, for a total transaction of $421,188.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,419,344.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Down 0.3 %

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $401.69 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.73 and a 1-year high of $413.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.34.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $9.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.87 by $0.03. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.07 EPS. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 38.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $394.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $445.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $397.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.