Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Get Public Storage alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSA. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Public Storage from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Public Storage from $358.00 to $344.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Public Storage from $360.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.71.

Public Storage Stock Performance

PSA opened at $339.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.34. The company has a market capitalization of $59.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.70. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $241.60 and a 1 year high of $369.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.61%.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.