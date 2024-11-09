Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,802,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,490,000 after buying an additional 67,646 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Rayonier by 1.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,294,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $541,645,000 after acquiring an additional 196,571 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Rayonier by 17.3% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,815,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,357 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,240,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,089,000 after purchasing an additional 10,536 shares during the period. Finally, Central Securities Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Central Securities Corp now owns 1,000,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,240,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RYN opened at $30.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.31. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.98. Rayonier Inc. has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $35.29.

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.21 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 107.55%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RYN shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Rayonier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other news, Director V. Larkin Martin sold 10,011 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $306,036.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,935.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

