Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Separately, Lam Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 59,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 31,380 shares in the last quarter.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF stock opened at $36.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.75. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $38.65.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (LEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of sovereign debt denominated in issuers’ local currencies, with limits on country exposure. LEMB was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

