Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 398 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STNG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 970.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 319.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 419 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 663 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 695 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1,912.2% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 986 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Fearnley Fonds raised Scorpio Tankers to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.40.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE STNG opened at $54.67 on Friday. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.68 and a 12-month high of $84.67. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.28.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The shipping company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.14. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 52.40%. The firm had revenue of $267.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

About Scorpio Tankers

(Free Report)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.