Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $64,000 Stock Holdings in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Free Report) by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,307 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Eventbrite in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Eventbrite in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Eventbrite in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Eventbrite in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Eventbrite by 327.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 19,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Charles Baker sold 20,000 shares of Eventbrite stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 628,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,903,300.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eventbrite news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 75,000 shares of Eventbrite stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total value of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 495,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,396.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles Baker sold 20,000 shares of Eventbrite stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 628,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,300.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EB opened at $3.45 on Friday. Eventbrite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $9.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $331.55 million, a PE ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $84.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Eventbrite from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Eventbrite from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eventbrite presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.58.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

