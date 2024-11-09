Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $28,000 in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASOFree Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $51.38 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.21 and a 12 month high of $75.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.50 and a 200-day moving average of $54.73.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 7.98%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 6.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $74,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,906 shares in the company, valued at $552,172. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASO. Evercore ISI cut Academy Sports and Outdoors from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Academy Sports and Outdoors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $76.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

