Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $28,000 in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $51.38 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.21 and a 12 month high of $75.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.50 and a 200-day moving average of $54.73.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 7.98%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 6.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $74,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,906 shares in the company, valued at $552,172. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASO. Evercore ISI cut Academy Sports and Outdoors from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Academy Sports and Outdoors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $76.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Further Reading

