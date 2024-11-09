Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $36,000 in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 154 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 1,081.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $3,060,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 988 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $269,000. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of AMR stock opened at $236.71 on Friday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $452.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($1.31). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $671.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 17.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMR shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $374.00 to $336.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Get Our Latest Report on AMR

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.