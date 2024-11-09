Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $80,000 in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total value of $1,863,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,697,484. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,637 shares of company stock worth $3,210,575. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.80.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $119.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.58. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.55 and a 52 week high of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 332.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.99.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 794.47%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Featured Stories

