Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New $27,000 Investment in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,583,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter valued at approximately $904,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter worth $29,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter worth $787,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter worth $934,000. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Pilgrim’s Pride Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PPC opened at $53.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.81. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.68 and a 200-day moving average of $41.25.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 29.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

