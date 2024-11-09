Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Essent Group by 726.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Essent Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Essent Group during the second quarter worth $47,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Essent Group by 167.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Essent Group by 49.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Stock Performance

ESNT opened at $55.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.08 and a 200 day moving average of $59.32. Essent Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $47.56 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33.

Essent Group Announces Dividend

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.80 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 60.15% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Essent Group’s quarterly revenue was up 969.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Essent Group news, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total transaction of $127,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,203.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Essent Group from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Essent Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Essent Group from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Essent Group from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

