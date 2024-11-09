Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LAND. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 3,910.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

LAND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group downgraded Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Gladstone Land stock opened at $12.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $462.69 million, a PE ratio of -49.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.08. Gladstone Land Co. has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $15.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.66.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0467 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is -215.38%.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

