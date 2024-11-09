Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 78.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 11.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 74,764 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Best Buy during the first quarter worth approximately $8,608,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Best Buy by 13.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 154,564 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $15,806,000 after purchasing an additional 18,171 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 10.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,769 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 9,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $89.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.56. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $103.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.47.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.18. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.19% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Best Buy from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Melius Research assumed coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Best Buy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Best Buy from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.35.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BBY

Best Buy Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.