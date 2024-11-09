Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report) by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iRobot were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in iRobot by 474.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iRobot by 1,167.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in iRobot in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in iRobot by 72.6% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of iRobot in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 27th.

iRobot Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $6.97 on Friday. iRobot Co. has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.89.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.73 million. iRobot had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 100.79%. The business’s revenue was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.73) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post -4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About iRobot

(Free Report)

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

