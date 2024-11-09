Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Takes $59,000 Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 108.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 152.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 1,291.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PBF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PBF Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.18.

Insider Activity

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 805,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.62 per share, with a total value of $26,268,886.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 20,634,898 shares in the company, valued at $673,110,372.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,492,400 shares of company stock valued at $142,172,797. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PBF Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of PBF stock opened at $30.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.55. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.94 and a 1-year high of $62.88.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.09). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.61%.

PBF Energy Profile

(Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Further Reading

