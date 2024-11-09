Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 141.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% in the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 35,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.0% in the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 62,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OHI opened at $41.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $44.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 197.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OHI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.70.

In other news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $2,283,181.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $2,283,181.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $905,962.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,357,824.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

