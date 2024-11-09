Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) Holdings Lifted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF were worth $5,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HMOP. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Vicus Capital increased its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 11,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF stock opened at $38.96 on Friday. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $36.88 and a 12-month high of $39.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.92.

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

