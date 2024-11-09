Head to Head Contrast: Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) & NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) and NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Hello Group has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NetSol Technologies has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hello Group and NetSol Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hello Group 12.40% 12.09% 8.27% NetSol Technologies 1.11% 1.77% 1.14%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hello Group 2 2 2 0 2.00 NetSol Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Hello Group and NetSol Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Hello Group presently has a consensus target price of $7.93, suggesting a potential upside of 14.19%. Given Hello Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Hello Group is more favorable than NetSol Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hello Group and NetSol Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hello Group $1.69 billion 0.59 $275.72 million $1.00 6.94 NetSol Technologies $61.39 million 0.57 $680,000.00 $0.06 51.34

Hello Group has higher revenue and earnings than NetSol Technologies. Hello Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NetSol Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.0% of Hello Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.0% of NetSol Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.4% of Hello Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of NetSol Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hello Group beats NetSol Technologies on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hello Group

Hello Group Inc. provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names. The company also provides livestream services for various content and activities comprising talent shows, such as singing, dancing, and talk shows, as well as casual chatting, and other forms of interactions between broadcasters and viewers; value-added services; advertising and marketing services; and mobile games. The company was formerly known as Momo Inc. and changed its name to Hello Group Inc. in August 2021. Hello Group Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent deployed on The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital, that includes Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator. The company also provides Otoz Digital Auto-Retail and mobility orchestration, a white-label SaaS platform; Otoz Ecosystem, an API-based architecture; and Otoz Platform, a white label platform, which includes Dealer/Admin Tool and Customer Portals. In addition, it offers system integration, consulting, and information technology products and services. It serves blue chip organizations, Dow-Jones 30 Industrials, Fortune 500 manufacturers and financial institutions, and vehicle manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Encino, California.

