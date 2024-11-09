Highland Financial Advisors LLC Sells 69 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Highland Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.5% of Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $237.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $217.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $143.70 and a 52 week high of $248.00. The company has a market capitalization of $667.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

