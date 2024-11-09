HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Shares Down 1.5% Following Weak Earnings

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.91. Approximately 150,420 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 440,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

Get HilleVax alerts:

The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of HilleVax in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of HilleVax by 8.5% during the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 10,617,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,523,000 after purchasing an additional 835,590 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in HilleVax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,960,000. Trium Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of HilleVax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $798,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of HilleVax by 164.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 311,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 194,038 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HilleVax during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,844,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HilleVax Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.32. The company has a market cap of $95.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.78.

About HilleVax

(Get Free Report)

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. It develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HilleVax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HilleVax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.