HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Shares Down 1.5% Following Weak Earnings

Posted by on Nov 9th, 2024

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVXGet Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.91. Approximately 150,420 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 440,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of HilleVax in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HilleVax

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of HilleVax by 8.5% during the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 10,617,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,523,000 after purchasing an additional 835,590 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in HilleVax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,960,000. Trium Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of HilleVax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $798,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of HilleVax by 164.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 311,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 194,038 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HilleVax during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,844,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HilleVax Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.32. The company has a market cap of $95.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.78.

About HilleVax

(Get Free Report)

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. It develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HilleVax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HilleVax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.