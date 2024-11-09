Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Bought by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HLT. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLT opened at $247.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.36 billion, a PE ratio of 53.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $230.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.79. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.28 and a fifty-two week high of $249.36.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 60.85% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.88%.

Several analysts have weighed in on HLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Melius cut shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.71.

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 14,357 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,384,375.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,382,423.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 14,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,384,375.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,382,423.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,067,423.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,460,933. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

