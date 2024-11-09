Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $4,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 23.0% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,435,000 after buying an additional 9,348 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 42.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,072,000 after buying an additional 54,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 2.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $185.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 0.65. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.92 and a 12-month high of $189.17.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $574.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.93 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 15.77%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 46.63%.

Insider Activity at Houlihan Lokey

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total transaction of $1,263,269.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Houlihan Lokey news, Director Gillian Beth Zucker sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total transaction of $30,498.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,582.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,317 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $1,263,269.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,917 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,129. 23.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HLI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (up previously from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

