HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Bought by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,896 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get HP alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HPQ. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in HP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in HP by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 968 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in HP during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Bank of America cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Barclays cut their target price on HP from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on HP from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on HP from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.55.

HP Price Performance

Shares of HPQ opened at $36.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.67. The stock has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.07. HP Inc. has a one year low of $27.01 and a one year high of $39.52.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). HP had a negative return on equity of 266.37% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

HP declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer maker to repurchase up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at HP

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 211,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $7,013,373.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.