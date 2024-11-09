Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

HUBB has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $431.00 to $441.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $407.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $454.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $445.56.

Hubbell Price Performance

NYSE:HUBB opened at $467.94 on Tuesday. Hubbell has a one year low of $281.45 and a one year high of $481.35. The company has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $427.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $397.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.02. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 28.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hubbell will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 35.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in Hubbell by 192,421.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 7,980,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,418,233,000 after buying an additional 7,975,855 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Hubbell by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,035,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $743,970,000 after purchasing an additional 291,850 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Hubbell by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,980,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $821,989,000 after purchasing an additional 286,134 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Hubbell by 42,735.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,919,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,223,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,383 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Hubbell by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,335,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,995,000 after purchasing an additional 46,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

