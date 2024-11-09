Insider Buying: PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Insider Buys 85,000 Shares of Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.37 per share, for a total transaction of $2,411,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,197,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,223,018.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 1st, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 150,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $4,299,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 300,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.01 per share, with a total value of $8,703,000.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 75,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.58 per share, for a total transaction of $2,368,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 287,100 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.91 per share, with a total value of $9,161,361.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 1,000,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.75 per share, for a total transaction of $31,750,000.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 55,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.85 per share, with a total value of $1,696,750.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 40,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,237,200.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 265,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.87 per share, for a total transaction of $8,445,550.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 250,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.78 per share, with a total value of $7,945,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 670,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.29 per share, for a total transaction of $20,964,300.00.

PBF Energy Price Performance

PBF opened at $30.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.56. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.94 and a 12 month high of $62.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.55.

PBF Energy Increases Dividend

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.09). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is presently -38.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PBF has been the topic of several research reports. Tudor Pickering raised PBF Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on PBF Energy from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PBF Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBF. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 957.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 604,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,811,000 after purchasing an additional 547,509 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 14,785.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 543,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,262,000 after buying an additional 539,381 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 246.5% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 499,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,881,000 after buying an additional 355,329 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in PBF Energy by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,401,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,489,000 after buying an additional 347,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,269,000. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

