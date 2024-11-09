Insider Selling: Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Director Sells 234,041 Shares of Stock

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 234,041 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $13,684,377.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 774,165 shares in the company, valued at $45,265,427.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Jacobowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 20th, Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 114,655 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $7,730,040.10.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 73,354 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $5,094,435.30.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:DFIN opened at $61.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.52 and a 52 week high of $71.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.28). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $179.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DFIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Institutional Trading of Donnelley Financial Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,111,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,864,000 after acquiring an additional 68,908 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 15.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,152,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,727,000 after buying an additional 152,867 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 899,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,218,000 after buying an additional 24,869 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 445,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,645,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,178.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 328,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,381,000 after acquiring an additional 302,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

