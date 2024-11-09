Insider Selling: Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Chairman Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $4,205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,258,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,935,147.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

FOXA stock opened at $44.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.62. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $28.28 and a 12-month high of $45.82. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in FOX by 176.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in FOX in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in FOX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FOXA shares. Cfra reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded FOX to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their target price on FOX from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on FOX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

