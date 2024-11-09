Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Stock Position Raised by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 491,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,359 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $4,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 2.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 7.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 32,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 5.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.54% of the company’s stock.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Trading Up 1.2 %
IVR stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.94. The company has a market capitalization of $507.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.90. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $9.97.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IVR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.
