Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) versus Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV) Critical Survey

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) and Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Iovance Biotherapeutics and Artiva Biotherapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iovance Biotherapeutics 0 1 8 0 2.89 Artiva Biotherapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $22.33, indicating a potential upside of 110.99%. Artiva Biotherapeutics has a consensus price target of $21.25, indicating a potential upside of 62.09%. Given Iovance Biotherapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Iovance Biotherapeutics is more favorable than Artiva Biotherapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

77.0% of Iovance Biotherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of Iovance Biotherapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Iovance Biotherapeutics and Artiva Biotherapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iovance Biotherapeutics $1.19 million 2,489.08 -$444.04 million ($1.67) -6.34 Artiva Biotherapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Artiva Biotherapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Iovance Biotherapeutics and Artiva Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iovance Biotherapeutics -1,343.27% -65.04% -50.79% Artiva Biotherapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Iovance Biotherapeutics beats Artiva Biotherapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma. It also develops lifileucel in combination with pembrolizumab to treat frontline advanced melanoma patients; LN-145 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and solid tumor cancers; IOV-4001, which is in Phase 1/2 IOV-GM1-201 clinical trial, for the treatment of NSCLC; and lifileucel for gynecological cancers. The company has collaborations and licensing agreements with WuXi Advanced Therapies, Inc.; National Institutes of Health; the National Cancer Institute; H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center; The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center; Cellectis S.A.; Novartis Pharma AG; and Boehringer Ingelheim Biopharmaceuticals GmbH. The company was formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

About Artiva Biotherapeutics

Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing natural killer (NK) cell-based therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases and cancers. The company’s lead product candidate is AB-101, an off-the-shelf NK cell therapy for patients with autoimmune diseases and cancers, such as lupus nephritis, rheumatoid arthritis, pemphigus vulgaris, the anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis subtypes granulomatosis with polyangiitis/microscopic polyangiitis, systemic lupus erythematosus, and B-cell-non-Hodgkin lymphoma. It also develops AB-201, an allogeneic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-NK cell product candidate; and AB-205, an allogeneic anti-CD5 CAR-NK cell product candidate. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

