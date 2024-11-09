iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMR) Trading Up 0.5% – Here’s Why

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.16 and last traded at $25.11. 41,077 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 30,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.99.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.08.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.0524 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 11,444 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF by 22.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, STAR Financial Bank acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2029.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.