iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMR) Trading Up 0.5% – Here’s Why

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.16 and last traded at $25.11. 41,077 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 30,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.99.
iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.08.
iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.0524 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2029.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Dot Ai IPO: CEO Ed Nabrotzky Shares Vision for Logistics Future
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- The Hottest Markets to Watch After the Fed’s 25 Bps Rate Cut
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- The Top 5 Performing S&P 500 Stocks YTD in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.