iShares iBonds Oct 2033 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIJ) Trading Up 0.2% – Still a Buy?

iShares iBonds Oct 2033 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIJ – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.59 and last traded at $25.56. 7,740 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 141% from the average session volume of 3,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.51.

iShares iBonds Oct 2033 Term TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Oct 2033 Term TIPS ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Oct 2033 Term TIPS ETF stock. ARK & TLK Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2033 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIJ – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,703 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Oct 2033 Term TIPS ETF accounts for about 0.5% of ARK & TLK Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. ARK & TLK Investments LLC owned 10.67% of iShares iBonds Oct 2033 Term TIPS ETF worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

iShares iBonds Oct 2033 Term TIPS ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Oct 2033 Term TIPS ETF (IBIJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2033. The fund will terminate in October 2033 IBIJ was launched on Sep 19, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

