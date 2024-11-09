iShares LifePath Retirement ETF (NYSEARCA:IRTR) Trading Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

iShares LifePath Retirement ETF (NYSEARCA:IRTR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.86 and last traded at $28.86. Approximately 2,295 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 3,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.87.

iShares LifePath Retirement ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.17.

About iShares LifePath Retirement ETF

The iShares LifePath Retirement ETF (IRTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is a fund-of-funds that seeks to provide retirement outcomes through an actively managed portfolio of equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs. IRTR was launched on Oct 17, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

