iShares LifePath Target Date 2035 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDC) Trading Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares LifePath Target Date 2035 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDC – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.04 and last traded at $31.07. Approximately 7,613 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 5,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.10.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2035 ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.65.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2035 ETF Company Profile

The iShares LifePath Target Date 2035 ETF USD (ITDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches.

