iShares LifePath Target Date 2050 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDF) Shares Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

Shares of iShares LifePath Target Date 2050 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDF – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.53 and last traded at $32.58. 9,530 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the average session volume of 4,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.66.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2050 ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.61.

About iShares LifePath Target Date 2050 ETF

The iShares LifePath Target Date 2050 ETF USD (ITDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches.

