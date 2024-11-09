iShares LifePath Target Date 2060 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDH) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

iShares LifePath Target Date 2060 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDH – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.67 and last traded at $32.70. 847 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.77.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2060 ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.66.

About iShares LifePath Target Date 2060 ETF

The iShares LifePath Target Date 2060 ETF USD (ITDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches.

