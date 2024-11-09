iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Bought by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 52.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at $15,159,000. 49 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth about $406,000. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 341.7% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ACWI opened at $121.30 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $121.86. The company has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.26.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

