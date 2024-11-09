iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $7,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 378,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,428,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5,167.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 758,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,937,000 after purchasing an additional 744,407 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter.

IHI opened at $60.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $60.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.06.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

