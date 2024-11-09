Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 146 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Timken worth $7,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Timken alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Timken by 1,905.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Timken in the third quarter worth about $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Timken in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TKR. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Timken from $104.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Timken from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Timken in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Timken from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Timken from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.60.

Timken Stock Down 0.2 %

TKR opened at $76.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $70.15 and a 12 month high of $94.71. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.43.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Timken had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Timken Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.