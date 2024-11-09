Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 33,105 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 848.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,005 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,105 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $6,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth $58,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at about $409,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 22.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,773,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at about $1,127,000. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at MicroStrategy

In other news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 56,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.41, for a total transaction of $14,479,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,514.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 56,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.41, for a total transaction of $14,479,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,514.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Phong Le sold 48,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $6,612,665.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,518. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,788 shares of company stock worth $29,895,333. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $173.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $193.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $2,890.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.13.

MicroStrategy Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $270.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $43.87 and a one year high of $280.80. The firm has a market cap of $54.80 billion, a PE ratio of -128.34 and a beta of 3.05.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.44). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 87.05%. The business had revenue of $116.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($8.98) EPS. MicroStrategy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

