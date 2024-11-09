Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $6,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.1% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Renasant Bank raised its holdings in Snap-on by 2.3% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.2% in the second quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.2% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 4.0% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNA opened at $359.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $301.16 and its 200 day moving average is $281.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.18. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $252.98 and a fifty-two week high of $360.41.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $2.14 dividend. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 38.29%.

Snap-on announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SNA shares. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Snap-on from $324.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Snap-on from $290.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Snap-on from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $345.40.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,145 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.95, for a total value of $6,493,797.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,138,160.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.74, for a total transaction of $1,246,804.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,663,272.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.95, for a total transaction of $6,493,797.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,138,160.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,335 shares of company stock worth $14,706,082. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

