Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 878 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.08% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $5,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SITE. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.0% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SITE shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.80.

Shares of SITE stock opened at $151.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17 and a beta of 1.53. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.60 and a 52-week high of $188.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.56.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

