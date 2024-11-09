Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 4,105 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,105 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.10% of Lincoln National worth $5,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 106.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 535.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Lincoln National by 249.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Trading Down 1.1 %

LNC stock opened at $34.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.34. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $21.59 and a one year high of $36.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Insider Activity

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 2,863 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $103,068.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,184. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

