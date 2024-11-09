Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 71,372 Shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 134,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 71,372 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF were worth $5,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 204,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 377,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,451,000 after acquiring an additional 53,402 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $4,107,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $7,223,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DBEF opened at $41.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.60. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.69 and a fifty-two week high of $42.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.66 and its 200 day moving average is $41.43.

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

