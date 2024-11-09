Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stock Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,572 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.12% of UGI worth $6,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,746,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,962,000 after purchasing an additional 45,630 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in UGI by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,537,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,014,000 after buying an additional 788,457 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in UGI by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,024,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,267,000 after acquiring an additional 356,200 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in UGI by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,445,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of UGI during the second quarter worth approximately $53,371,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UGI. StockNews.com cut UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

UGI Price Performance

NYSE UGI opened at $23.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.91. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $26.15.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

